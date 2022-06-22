ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Newark, CA – Car AC Freon Leaking? Call Our Auto Repair Shop in Fremont

cityscoop.us
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS: AC is critical to driving your car in the summer, even if it is not structurally required for your car to function. One of the common problems with air conditioning systems is freon leaking. Auto Repair Shop Offers AC Repair Services. BY: Eduardo Porta, Fremont Foreign Auto. Technically...

cityscoop.us

Concord News Journal

Firefighters put out a vegetation fire near Concord

Concord, California – A vegetation fire that broke out near Concord on Friday drew multiple fire units to the scene. By 1 p.m. on Friday, firefighters from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District had arrived at the site and reported that the grass fire was quickly spreading. The fire was only getting started at this point. There was no information immediately available on whether the fire posed a danger to any residences or other structures in the area.
CONCORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Three Mobile Home Units on Fire in Bay Point

At 5:13 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Bailey Road in Bay Point. Upon arrival, Engine 86 reported a fully involved mobile home with exposures to two additional units. They quickly called for a 2nd alarm response as embers were flying around in the area.
BAY POINT, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose refreshes its approach to abandoned vehicles

The San Jose Department of Transportation has recalibrated its approach to vehicle towing. Post-pandemic, the Parking Compliance Unit of the transportation department is working smarter in how it responds to public reports. New policy prioritizes cases based on a vehicle’s condition and likelihood to be towed. Reports of abandoned, non-working vehicles will be investigated over those simply parked on the street for a length of time. Photos are now required with reports and officers conduct proactive patrols throughout the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tesla Fire In Alameda County Grows To Over 500 Acres

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Tesla Fire burning across Alameda County has grown to 524 acres, said Cal Fire. The fire is located 11 miles southeast of Livermore and is currently 75% contained. Firefighters will remain at the scene through the night continuing to work towards full containment. The origin of the fire has not been reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County CHP Officer Helps Free Baby Deer Whose Head Was Stuck In Fence

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer recently helped a young critter that was stuck in a dangerous spot. On Saturday, CHP – Solano posted a photo on its Facebook page of an officer holding a baby deer, also known as a fawn. According to the CHP, Officer Ensley responded to the call of an injured animal, and when he arrived, he found the fawn with its head stuck in a fence. Ofc. Ensley was able to free the fawn and got his photo with it. While Ofc. Ensley’s help was necessary for the fawn to survive, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that, under normal circumstances, if you spot a baby deer, don’t interact with it, even if it appears to be abandoned. Adult female deer often leave their fawns in tall grass or brush for many hours while they look for food. To report an injured or sick fawn that appears to be orphaned, you’re asked to call your local CDFW regional office directly.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews halt progress of fire in Pleasanton hills; 2 firefighters hurt, evacuees return

PLEASANTON -- A fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon along the Pleasanton Ridge caused hundreds of evacuations in Pleasanton and Sunol before residents were allowed to return home later in the evening.The Canyon Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on the Kilkare side of the ridge and quickly spread up and over the top of the ridge line, and down toward Foothill Boulevard in Pleasanton prompting evacuations along Kilkare Road and Golden Eagle Estates."You really don't understand it until you come to the moment and then you're standing there and you have to leave your house and you think, 'where am I going to go? What am I going to take?'" said Zoltan Piskor.Fire dispatchers said the original location was above the 4900 block of River Rock Hill Road.The Alameda County Fire Department said as of 4:30 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped. As of 7 p.m., about 71 acres had burned.Two firefighters were injured on this fire one was hit by a falling tree after a water drop. The other suffered heat exhaustion. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.
PLEASANTON, CA
The Richmond Standard

No injuries in gas station fire in Richmond

There were no injuries when a vehicle fire broke out at a gas station in Richmond early Wednesday, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188. At about 2 a.m., crews responded to the gas station in the 1800 block of Cutting Boulevard, where they found a vehicle fully involved by fire “that was extending to the fuel pump awning,” the firefighters’ union reported.
RICHMOND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Whipple Road [Union City, CA]

Male Pedestrian Struck and Injured in Accident on Medallion Drive. The incident happened around 4:09 p.m., on Medallion Drive on May 19th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a male pedestrian. Authorities located the man in critical condition upon...
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire East Bay fire danger concerns

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd. At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained. KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander […]
PORT COSTA, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla Fire in Livermore 100% contained

(KRON) – The Tesla Fire in Livermore is now 100% contained at 524 acre, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire worked through the night until the fire was fully contained at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred eleven miles southeast of Livermore on Tesla and Corall Hollow Roads. The […]
LIVERMORE, CA
news24-680.com

Pursuit Ends In Fatal Orinda Crash, Power Out To Thousands

A white Honda, fleeing from a Moraga police officer on Moraga Way headed toward Orinda, crashed at Glorietta Boulevard and Moraga Way shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday – killing the driver and critically injuring the passenger. It was not immediately known why police were pursuing the vehicle though it...
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda County to lift indoor mask mandate, aligns with CA guidance

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials announced Friday they will be lifting the county’s mask mandate in most indoor public settings, effective 12:01 a.m. on June 25. The county said it will go back to aligning with California’s face masking guidance. Alameda County health officials cited local COVID-19 trends on their decision […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

