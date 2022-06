WEWS: Jonathan Entin, the David L. Brennan Professor Emeritus of Law and adjunct professor of political science, commented for a story about the appearance of a conflict of interest for an Ohio state senator who drafted gun-training curriculum for school teachers and owns a gun-training business. “There certainly are valid concerns about any legislator voting on or advocating some measure that will give the legislator or somebody close to the legislator a financial benefit,” he said.

