In case of car accidents, one of the essential elements for filing a compensation claim is to prove the other driver’s negligence. Negligence is careless conduct that can bring harm to another person. While driving, drivers must take reasonable care to avoid injury to other persons and vehicles on the road. Suppose you come across an accident where a driver is not being careful, which results in causing harm to you or your vehicle. In that case, it provides you the ground to pursue a personal injury claim based on negligence. Several factors are required to prove the other driver’s negligence in an accident.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO