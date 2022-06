Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez admits he didn’t even know at what weight his next fight would take place, never mind the city. A decision to stay put provides the best of both worlds for the gifted 22-year old, who gets a homecoming headliner for the first defense of his WBC junior bantamweight title. Rodriguez will face former two-time champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai atop a four-title fight DAZN show this Saturday from Tech Port Arena in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO