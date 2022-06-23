Kids Day wraps up Juneteenth festivities in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Prichard residents are wrapping up their final day of Juneteenth festivities, the day African Americans found out they were free, here, in the United States.

The city of Prichard hosted a kid’s day Wednesday, June 22, in honor of Juneteenth.

The event was held on South Wilson Avenue and featured games, bounce houses, food, drinks and educational tables on the history of Juneteenth.

Prichard Chief of Staff Rodney Clements said it is important to keep the kids of the community entertained during their summer vacation.

“Kids are our future,” said Clements. “The kids who need to know this history have a chance to learn from those when they care, they love, they trust and support so our children are the most important thing that we have and we want to invest that time into them today.”

Clements also said that there is a fitness court coming to Prichard soon to advocate for a healthy community for kids.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.