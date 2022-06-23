ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

WATCH: Emu chick given new lease on life with first-of-its-kind wheelchair

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avmy9_0gJAFwqd00

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby emu has a new lease on life after some intrepid rescuers worked hard to find him a place to go.

Lemu was rescued by Bella View Farm Animal Sanctuary. He was found in Wisconsin, kept in a tote bag with a slipped tendon. He was half the size of his siblings and hadn’t had any rehab for his condition.

Rhonda from BVFAS put out a plea for transportation on social media to help get Lemu from Wisconsion to Franklin. Some good Samaritans rallied behind Rhonda to help Lemu.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xNTm_0gJAFwqd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tteGs_0gJAFwqd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQIqc_0gJAFwqd00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXv7S_0gJAFwqd00

Once Lemu was home safe, he still needed something to help him with his recovery journey. Seven different goats at BVFAS already use wheelchairs, so Rhonda knew she could call on Walkin’ Pets for help with Lemu.

So they got Lemu a fully supportive wheelchair, helping him take the first steps to live independently at his new home in the sanctuary. But Lemu didn’t just walk, he ran into his new life ! This chair will help Lemu live a good life suitable for him and his special needs.

This is a first-of-its-kind effort, which opens doors for other animals to find freedom down the road. Rhonda says that having wheels helps keep Lemu from getting depressed, and Walkin’ Pets said they were “thrilled” to help the little guy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elle Marshall

Pie - A Local Must Visit

Pie is life. It’s a feeling.When you take a bite and look at your friend, saying just one word, “ Dude!“ (Girl!) (What?) Insert yours here. It’s grandma’s kitchen. It’s warm flaky crust and cold ice cream. It’s fresh fruit simmered down to basic elements. Gooey and naturally sweet with just a hint of added ingredients.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Franklin, NC
Sports
City
Franklin, NC
travelawaits.com

This Newly Completed North Carolina Trail Is Perfect For Art Lovers

Western North Carolina is graced with outstanding natural beauty, rich history, charming small towns, and a thriving art, food, and beverage scene. It’s no wonder visitors come from far and wide to play, stay, and eat there — and now there is one more important reason to visit this extraordinary region.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Xpress

Opening soon-ish: New restaurants face ongoing obstacles and delays

First, the good news: On May 27, Michelle Edwards and Joel Boggs completed the transition of The Trashy Vegan from food truck to brick and mortar, with its new space in West Asheville, 697 Haywood Road, Unit E. “It was pure chaos,” says Edwards happily. “It felt like every customer...
ASHEVILLE, NC
truecrimedaily

N.C. man gets life in prison for kidnapping, killing 80-year-old woman he met at grocery store

GREENVILLE, S.C. (TCD) -- A 59-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in the death of an elderly woman he met at the grocery store. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced Daniel Glen Printz from Bostic, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Edna Suttles, taking her across state lines, and killing her. He will serve his sentence in federal prison without the possibility of parole.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchairs#Chick#Bvfas#Walkin Pets#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Sylva Herald

Recalling an epic feat, and an equally epic tragedy

Elsewhere on this page you’ll see an article regarding the awarding of the Western North Carolina Historical Association’s Achievement Award to the RAIL Project. The Railroad and Incarcerated Laborer (RAIL) Memorial Project memorializes the thousands of incarcerated laborers who were forced to build the railroad through our region under brutal conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Indian Eatery Voted Most Outstanding Restaurant

A North Carolina-based Indian eatery has been named the most outstanding restaurant in America. The James Beard Foundation Awards found Chai Pani in Asheville as the most outstanding restaurant in America. Chai Pani has been serving the community in Asheville, North Carolina since 2009. The restaurant serves a wide range...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

Sylva movie fans rejoice at word of new venture

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, movie buffs in Jackson County received some bad news from a Facebook post: the Quin Theater announced it would be closing that night after the “The Secrets of Dumbledore” credits had rolled up the screen. On Monday, June 20, the Quin Facebook...
SYLVA, NC
nbc16.com

Squirrel cuts power for more than 3,000 people in one city

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A prayer vigil was held Wednesday afternoon for Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, who died Tuesday while responding to a domestic call. A procession has been planned from Spartanburg Regional Hospital to Floyd’s Mortuary at 1 PM Thursday. Federal authorities call the Rutherford...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what's being built off I-26 near Mars Hill?

MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountainside is being cleared in Madison County, piquing a viewer's curiosity. "What is being built off of I-26 near Mars Hill?" Crystal wrote to Ask 13. In November 2021, Mars Hill leaders approved plans for the Crossroads Parkway Subdivision. The proposal included 58...
MARS HILL, NC
highlandsnews.com

Scaly Mountain resident voices concern over poorly-maintained road

For the past 43 years, Scaly Mountain resident Duncan Greenlee and his neighbors have dealt with an unmaintained road with a creek that runs through it. Greenlee said that when enough rain comes down Hickory Knut Gap Road in Scaly Mountain can see running water flow through it at an estimated two feet deep.
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy