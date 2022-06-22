Where to Score the Best Martinis in Miami; Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

Where to Dine in Brickell; Dirty French Steakhouse. Major Food Group’s latest Miami venture, Dirty French Steakhouse, has brought the finest meat and fish, sourced from the world’s most esteemed purveyors, with French influences and an irresistible flair for bold flavors to 1200 Brickell Avenue. Dirty French Steakhouse offers everything one would expect to find at a steakhouse of the highest caliber—abundant raw bar selections, elegant seafood entrées, indulgent aged steaks, and an array of amazing sides—all executed to perfection, with a dose of Dirty French style that makes them more satisfying and seductive than ever. It’s opulent, playfully irreverent, and entirely transportive space consisting of numerous dining rooms, each boasting its own dazzling aesthetic, has brought a brand new approach to dining in Brickell since its opening in late April. Reservations can be made at: resy.com/cities/mia/dirty-french-steak.

