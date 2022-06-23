ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man wanted in connection to alleged identity theft case

By Caleb Lunetta
signalscv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to have used a stolen credit card at a number...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspects arrested; one allegedly tried escaping into the ocean

Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Reported Fake Amazon Driver Forces Extra Deputy Patrols in Duarte

DUARTE – Additional patrols have been added to all Duarte neighborhoods after a man reportedly dressed as an Amazon delivery worker stole a package from a home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced June 21. A suspect in an Amazon delivery shirt was caught on surveillance video...
DUARTE, CA
KTLA

Bloodhounds help track down escaped inmate in Chino

Two law enforcement bloodhounds helped track down an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from a fire camp near the California Institute for Men prison in Chino. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers reported that 30-year-old Kyle Summers had fled the facility at about 9:45 p.m. Summers, who was incarcerated for felony evading, was last […]
CHINO, CA

