National Amateur Radio Field Day

BELOIT – The Beloit American Legion Post 47 are now 10-1 on the season after winning over Republic County in a double header they hosted on Sunday.Beloit defeated Republic 14-4 in game one and followed with a 17-0 shutout in game two. Beloit will now hosts Norton on Sunday, with ...
Central Valley Ag is steadily taking in wheat before some needed rain hit the area. Beloit, Asherville and Scottsville report they are 35-37 percent finished with harvest before the rain hit, with 11.8 to 14 on protein, and moisture around 12. Glen Elder reports they are 15-20 percent away from ...
Plum Creek to celebrate 20 YearsBELOIT – Plum Creek Restaurant will celebrate their 20th Year Anniversary with “ Party on the Bricks” starting at 5 p.m. with Brews and food, yard games and a cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 25, Beloit. Live entertainment with Tim Anthony and the Animals will ...
BELOIT – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties in north central Kansas and in south central Nebraska for today (Friday).A round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected late this afternoon through the evening with main ...
