Memphis 4-year-old dies after shooting in home: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is in search of the person who set a dog on fire. Fast-acting Good Samaritans jumped into action to rescue the animal. The dog was seen in the Nutbush community, near Chelsea and Graham, when neighbors saw what appeared to be a ball of fire rolling on the ground, but it was a dog in agonizing pain.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO