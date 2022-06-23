Board Appointments Made By Johnson County Commission

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.

