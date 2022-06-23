ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Board Appointments Made By Johnson County Commission

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of board seats were filled by action of the Johnson County Commission during this week’s regular meeting....

sheridanmedia.com

county17.com

Free recreation center swimming approved by Gillette City Council

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the county to provide free open swim sessions at the Campbell County Recreation Center this summer and next. Starting Monday, June 27, residents can attend free open swim sessions at the Campbell County Recreation Center on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

County 17 received no questionnaire response from 3 candidates

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Three candidates for Campbell County elected offices did not provide responses to County 17 questionnaires that were due June 20. Rachael Knust for Campbell County Treasurer (Knust is running unopposed in the primary) County 17 sent final questions to all these candidates on June 9. Candidates...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Passes City Budget

Buffalo’s City Council has passed their annual appropriation bill for fiscal year 2022-23. Ordinance No. 1410 was passed on third reading with no changes from the second reading, according to Mayor Shane Schrader, who discussed the appropriations bill during their Tuesday regular meeting. The Ordinance approved an operating budget...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Downs Gets Approval from Johnson County

The Johnson County Commission has voted to allow Wyoming Downs to operate an off-track betting facility in Buffalo. During their regular meeting this week, the commission heard a presentation from Eric Nelson, owner of Wyoming Downs, who addressed some of the commissions’ concerns, as well as some concerns from local law enforcement.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Backs SMH Crisis Stabilization Unit

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Resolution backing the formation of a regional inpatient behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more information during the commission meeting this week. Obermueller said studies show it is better to keep patients in...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Temporary water shut off to occur June 29 in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 for many residents in the northwestern portion of Gillette since construction workers are replacing a water valve. The water valve replacement is part of the Foothills Pavement Management project, which includes street reconstruction.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Hudson Cars Owners Tour Sites in Sheridan and Around the Area

The 2022 Western Regional meet of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club is being held Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, at the Ramada Plaza and Convention Center in Sheridan, Wyo. There were attendees from several states including Montana, Idaho, Nebraska and Colorado. Many drove their Hudson cars, but some...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Police Departments Getting Concerned About Fuel Thefts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As gasoline prices continue to rise this summer, more and more Wyoming police departments are getting concerned about the possibility of fuel thefts. Washakie County Sheriff’s Captain Richard Fernandez told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that there has been one recent...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

BPD Chief on Recent Burglaries, Arrests, New Weapons

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his report to the city council Tuesday, talked about the recent burglaries in town, updating the council on new developments in the cases. Bissett said the vehicles that were involved in the burglaries were not locked, and recommended residents do so. He touched on...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette police seeking information on runaway teen

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Ukrainian teenager who ran away from her Gillette residence earlier this week and hasn’t been seen since. The teenager is identified as 15-year-old Valeriia “Lera” Nudha, a white female who is approximately 5’1’ and 110...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

130 mph pursuit ends will rollover south of Gillette, suspect hospitalized

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 30-mile pursuit early this morning ended with the suspect being hospitalized after rolling his car at 130 mph south of Gillette, law enforcement officials said Friday. An arrest warrant for reckless driving, eluding, and driving while intoxicated has been issued for the suspect, identified June...
GILLETTE, WY
CBS Denver

Wyoming Family Killed In Crash On I-25 Identified, Range In Age From 51 Years To 3 Months Old

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. (credit: CBS) Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming. They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
WELD COUNTY, CO
newscenter1.tv

Ukrainian girl, 15, missing from Gillette

GILLETTE, WYO. – The family of an adopted Ukrainian girl missing from Gillette is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Valeriia ‘Lera’ Nudha, 15, was last seen at her home in Gillette Tuesday, June 14th at approximately 1:30 p.m. She was adopted from a...
GILLETTE, WY

