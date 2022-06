HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Danny Defeao grew up in Orange. He loves the game of golf and felt the sooner he could be involved with it every day, the better. So after graduation from Marist, Dan headed to famed Pebble Beach. He says he learned a lot at one of golf’s most famous locations, but when the chance to return home with his favorite golf company, came up, he couldn’t resist.

ORANGE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO