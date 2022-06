Forget calling for an Uber, Plymouth is offering visitors free shuttle service around town this summer with its new Ride Circuit electric cars. See Plymouth is debuting three electric vehicles to help locals and tourists alike get around America's Hometown this summer for no cost. These absolutely free rides mean the stress of driving around town or walking from attraction to attraction can be a thing of the past, not to mention the break it can be for your gas tank.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO