The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee is hosting candidate forums for the primary election candidates on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday June 28 at the WYO Theater in downtown Sheridan. Both forums are scheduled to begin at 6 pm. The forums provide an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the August 16 primary election to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate will give a brief introduction, followed by a question and answer period and a closing statement. The forum on Monday will host candidates for city and county races and the forum on Tuesday will be candidates for state positions. Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO