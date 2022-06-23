Hundreds remain without power after San Mateo County's Edgewood Fire

CONCORD, Calif. - Tuesday’s triple-digit temperatures are likely the cause of a partial derailment of a BART train between Pleasant Hill and Concord. Riders are advised to expect 5 to 15 minute delays between Pleasant Hill and Concord as trains run on a single track between both stations. There is no timeline on when repairs will be complete and full service will be restored.

CONCORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO