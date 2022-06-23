ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Hundreds remain without power after San Mateo County's Edgewood Fire

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlames came dangerously close to homes on Tuesday during the Edgewood...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

Fire threatens homes in Port Costa

A fire burning through heavy brush in Contra Costa County on Thursday threatened homes in Port Costa. Residents evacuated in the town of about 200, before the all clear was given.
PORT COSTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews battling several fires across the Bay Area

CROCKETT, Calif. - Firefighters raced to several wildfires that broke out around the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and in some cases, forcing evacuations. The first fire, dubbed the Canyon Fire in Alameda County, broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive.
CROCKETT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rapidly spreading brush fire burning in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Firefighters on Friday raced to the scene of a rapidly spreading grass fire in Pittsburg. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire broke out around 12:48 p.m. in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess roads. Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water main break causes flooding in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. - A whole lot of water was being wasted in Concord. Gushing water was flooding the streets at Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive after a water main broke Wednesday night. Crews were still busy trying to quell the leak on Thursday morning. No timeline was given as to...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County does away with indoor mask order

OAKLAND, Calif. - Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order. Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fireworks sparked 4-alarm grass fire in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Fireworks were the cause of a 120-acre grass fire last week that threatened 100 homes and forced the mandatory evacuation of 2,200 residents, officials from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Wednesday. The blaze south of Jacqueline Drive near West Leland Road was reported...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 San Mateo County beaches among most polluted in California

Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay's 2021-2022 "Beach Bummer List" for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more "Beach Bummers" than any other county in recent years, according to the report....
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California father, son identified in fatal rafting accident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Heat likely caused BART derailment in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. - Tuesday’s triple-digit temperatures are likely the cause of a partial derailment of a BART train between Pleasant Hill and Concord. Riders are advised to expect 5 to 15 minute delays between Pleasant Hill and Concord as trains run on a single track between both stations. There is no timeline on when repairs will be complete and full service will be restored.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deaf father killed while biking with his kids in Oakland hit-and-run

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a deaf bicyclist who was crossing an intersection with his two children. The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, police said. Surveillance video provided by the police showed...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person in critical condition after rescued from San Francisco fire

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning building in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 2:23 p.m. at 1342 Florida Street. Fire officials said another adult and four...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA

