Hundreds remain without power after San Mateo County's Edgewood Fire

Residents in parts of Alameda County were reminded Thursday of California's severe drought. Several brush fires broke out in the afternoon and early evening hours causing hundreds of residents to evacuate and leaving many more on edge as firefighters work to contain the flames and hot spots.
CROCKETT, Calif. - Firefighters raced to several wildfires that broke out around the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and in some cases, forcing evacuations. The first fire, dubbed the Canyon Fire in Alameda County, broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive.
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Firefighters on Friday raced to the scene of a rapidly spreading grass fire in Pittsburg. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the fire broke out around 12:48 p.m. in the vicinity of Kirker Pass and Hess roads. Fire officials urged the public to avoid the area.
Several wildfires broke out Thursday afternoon in the East Bay and North Bay. Firefighters from several agencies as well as Cal Fire are working to contain the blazes, some of which prompted evacuations.
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A review of the three cities that contract with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office have cost the county $2 million over 10 years, an analysis of financial data shows. The financials were presented to Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, after Supervisor John Gioia had asked for...
CONCORD, Calif. - A whole lot of water was being wasted in Concord. Gushing water was flooding the streets at Monument Boulevard and Reganti Drive after a water main broke Wednesday night. Crews were still busy trying to quell the leak on Thursday morning. No timeline was given as to...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order. Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.
PITTSBURG, Calif. - Fireworks were the cause of a 120-acre grass fire last week that threatened 100 homes and forced the mandatory evacuation of 2,200 residents, officials from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Wednesday. The blaze south of Jacqueline Drive near West Leland Road was reported...
Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay's 2021-2022 "Beach Bummer List" for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more "Beach Bummers" than any other county in recent years, according to the report....
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - New details were released Friday on a police shooting in San Jose that involved a suspect connected to two homicides. At a news conference, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two of his tactical officers had no choice but to fire when the suspect came rushing out of a shed and pointed a weapon at them.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
CONCORD, Calif. - Tuesday’s triple-digit temperatures are likely the cause of a partial derailment of a BART train between Pleasant Hill and Concord. Riders are advised to expect 5 to 15 minute delays between Pleasant Hill and Concord as trains run on a single track between both stations. There is no timeline on when repairs will be complete and full service will be restored.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a deaf bicyclist who was crossing an intersection with his two children. The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, police said. Surveillance video provided by the police showed...
DUBLIN, Calif. - The family of Jose "Nick" Cardenas have unanswered questions after their loved one died at the hospital about three weeks after he was taken into custody – and then released – from Santa Rita Jail. At this point, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is not...
SAN FRANCISCO - One person is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning building in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 2:23 p.m. at 1342 Florida Street. Fire officials said another adult and four...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
