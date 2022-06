MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe can’t wait to hear the words. “You are cleared for all physical activity, practice and play.”. Sidelined since late November of 2021, Loe has been diligently rehabbing a knee injury that kept him out of contact work during spring practice. With nothing to gain from pushing recovery, as no games were imminent, WVU’s medical and sports performance staffs have kept him on a slow recovery trajectory. Such an approach makes sense, but it’s also in direct opposition to the desire of a competitor to do everything he can on the field.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO