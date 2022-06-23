Police make arrest in May homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said just after 4:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of N. Maryland Ave. and E. Republic St. for a Shot Spotter alert for three rounds. Before arriving, the officers were advised a male called saying he was shot.
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a couple following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents into the death of a 3-year-old girl. According to ISP, 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina Simelton, both from Carbondale, were arrested and charged with...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday. According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say one person is dead after an overnight Friday car crash. In a release, police say that at around 1:25 a.m., officers witnessed a car drive through two red lights on Market Street - at Center and Madison streets. The car had...
A driver who police had earlier tried to pull over was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Bloomington's west side. Bloomington Police said officers tried to pull over a car around 1:25 a.m. Friday after it blew two red lights on Market Street and struck another vehicle at a stop sign. The car didn't stop, and police ended their attempt for a traffic stop. The driver of the stopped vehicle was not injured.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man wanted for a month in connection to an incident that caused minor injuries to two police officers has been found. Peoria Police say Wilbert Tuson, 23, was arrested late Tuesday morning in Kewanee by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, not far from an area where several bars are located.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Officials say three people were injured after a four-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Peoria Heights. Peoria Fire says they were called in to assist around 12:45 p.m. at War Memorial and Atlantic. They say they had to use the Jaws of Life to get a...
At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say they’ve already seized seven ‘ghost guns’ this year, as a new Illinois law banning their possession is set to go into effect this Fall. A ‘ghost gun’ is a gun sold in a kit, which is then assembled by...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police apprehended a man following a brief car and foot chase after shots were fired at a nearby apartment complex. Police were called at 10:55 a.m. to that apartment complex on a domestic call. Police said an adult male fled the scene in a...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
Galesburg Police on Wednesday, June 15th, were parked near the 700 block of East Main Street monitoring traffic and utilizing a radar gun to stop speeders. Officers observed a Ford Mustang traveling at 43 mph in a 25 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop. Police made contact with the driver: 40-year-old Justin Johnson of Delong.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly endangering the life/health of a child - and police reports show it’s not the first time this has occurred. According to a report Monday, June 20, Taryn Johnson, 31, was arrested at Plank Road Liquor...
UPDATE (2:09 p.m.) — Police said Veterans Parkway in Bloomington has reopened after a motorcycle crash sent a person to the hospital Wednesday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Eric Davison, the driver was alive, but their condition is unknown. Police are investigating the cause of the crash...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police are asking you to avoid parts of Veterans Parkway due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Veteran’s and Empire. One motorist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday. According to a release, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call with Peoria Heights at War Memorial Drive and Atlantic with what appeared to be a four-vehicle crash with entrapment.
The Housing Authority of Henry County (HAHC) announced Thursday a tenant has died in Washington Apartments, Kewanee. On May 27, 2022, a HAHC staff member noticed a flyer that was not retrieved from an apartment door in the complex, and she contacted the agency’s Tenant Resource Officer for a welfare check.
Comments / 0