As the San Francisco 49ers continue to work on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the franchise is set to move forward in a new direction in 2022. After making the NFC Championship last year, the Niners will have Trey Lance under center this season, signaling a significant change for the organization. In order for Lance to prosper in his first year as a starter, the Niners will need to see some big improvements from a handful of key players.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO