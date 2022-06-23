ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Roger Goodell testifies before Congress about Washington Commanders conduct

By Brian Althimer
 2 days ago

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois’ 8th Congressional District joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on its investigation into the Washington Commanders’ workplace conduct.

The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The Spun

Roger Goodell Addresses Dan Snyder: NFL World Reacts

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified during Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing revealing preliminary findings of an investigation of the Washington Commanders' workplace. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that a team employee accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual assaulting her in 2009. The team reportedly agreed to pay her $1.6...
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
WGN Radio

Five takeaways about Trump’s pressure campaign at DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack turned its focus on Thursday to the internal turmoil that swept the Department of Justice (DOJ) and White House in the weeks after the 2020 election as then-President Donald Trump pushed baseless claims of widespread election fraud and tried to use federal law enforcement in his scheme to stay in office.
POTUS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

