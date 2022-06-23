Roger Goodell testifies before Congress about Washington Commanders conduct

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.

