Roger Goodell testifies before Congress about Washington Commanders conduct
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois’ 8th Congressional District joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on its investigation into the Washington Commanders’ workplace conduct.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
