Emma Roberts and Stella Maxwell lead stars at Montblanc event in Paris

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Emma Roberts and Stella Maxwell looked sensational as they led the stars attending the On The Move Montblanc Extreme launch photocall in Paris on Wednesday.

Film star Emma, 31, cut a trendy figure for the event where she donned a black playsuit with a high collar.

The actress added height to her frame with a pair of matching heels and also wore a cream check jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKKcd_0gJABlWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rDng_0gJABlWi00

Styling her blonde locks into loose waves, Emma looked in good spirits as she posed alongside male model Jordan Barrett.

Stella, 32, ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived in a black slip dress with a deep v-neckline.

The Victoria's Secret model added to her outfit with a matching clutch bag while her tresses were styled into a sleek updo.

Also in attendance at the event was Rocco Ritchie who looked dapper in a brown blazer and matching trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFicz_0gJABlWi00
Film star Emma, 31, cut a trendy figure for the event where she donned a black playsuit with a high collar (pictured with Jordan Barrett)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NyR4X_0gJABlWi00
Pose: The actress added height to her frame with a pair of matching heels 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzSqr_0gJABlWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkTYS_0gJABlWi00
Glamour: Stella added to her outfit with a matching clutch bag while her tresses were styled into a sleek updo (pictured with John Kortajanera and Marco Tomassetta)

He also opted for a bright yellow shirt with a white collar which he paired with a black tie and a pair of sunglasses.

Dylan Sprouse looked smart at the launch where he sported a dark green blazer and matchng trousers with a crisp white shirt.

Ed Westwick sported a dark grey gingham shirt along with a pair of matching trousers.

The former Gossip Girl star added to his look with a black bag and a pair of white trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCWd9_0gJABlWi00
Dapper: Also in attendance at the event was Rocco Ritchie who looked dapper in a brown blazer and matching trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fynu9_0gJABlWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVA9s_0gJABlWi00
Smart: Dylan Sprouse looked smart at the launch where he sported a dark green blazer and matchng trousers with a crisp white shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5VrR_0gJABlWi00
Attendees: Ed Westwick was another famous face at the event along with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's brother Toby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ur0Cq_0gJABlWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdgKC_0gJABlWi00
Pals: Emma put on a leggy display as she posed for a snap with model Dree Hemingway 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's brother Toby donned a navy blazer and matching trousers along with a dark top and black shoes.

Jordan Barrett put on a playful display for the cameras as he shielded his face with a black bag.

The model sported a cream blazer with a matching shirt along with a pair of white trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCr5b_0gJABlWi00
Sensational: Emma styled her platinum blonde locks into loose waves for the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEpkh_0gJABlWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vu9qN_0gJABlWi00
Fashion: Jordan sported a cream blazer with a matching shirt along with a pair of white trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6KeN_0gJABlWi00
Pose: Jordan put on a playful display for the cameras as he shielded his face with a black bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eddhm_0gJABlWi00
Outfit: Ed sported a dark grey gingham shirt along with a pair of matching trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgc1U_0gJABlWi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MF71C_0gJABlWi00
Trendy: Jordan completed his look for the launch with a pair of black shoes 

News emerged in January that Emma had split from her boyfriend of three years Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares her one-year-old son Rhodes.

However the pair have evidently retained an amicable co-parenting relationship, as Garrett showered Emma with praise on Instagram for Mother's Day.

'You Gave Us A Gift Who Never Ceases To Melt Our Hearts, Amaze Our Minds, And Make All The Anythings Just Fly Away, From Morning Till Night,' he gushed, calling Emma 'The Most Beautiful Mother' and signing off with 'All My Love.'

About a week later an Entertainment Tonight source dished: 'Emma and Garrett are totally done romantically and Emma has been dating and doing her own thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n22Ty_0gJABlWi00
Career: Stella became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015 and has also modelled for the likes of Chanel, Fendi and Versace 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7WRH_0gJABlWi00
Single: News emerged in January that Emma had split from her boyfriend of three years Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares her one-year-old son Rhodes

