Lifeguard shortage plagues SWFL pools as counties look for solutions

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There is a shortage of lifeguards nationwide.

The national lifeguard shortage started about two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing pools everywhere to shut down.

It’s a similar story to what happened with restaurants and other businesses but when things eventually opened back up, the workers simply did not return.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage impacts 1/3 of U.S. pools including some in our area.

Stefanie Lugo and her daughters live near Sun-N-Fun Lagoon in Naples. She said lifeguards are essential. “I only have 2 eyes and I have 3 girls,” said Lugo.

The first time she and her girls went to Sun-N-Fun, Lugo noticed how many guards were surrounding the pools at the lagoon and felt safe bringing her girls there to swim.

But now with a shortage of them for a second year in a row, she and other parents are concerned.

Gareth Rosal, a Lifeguard at Sun-N-Fun, said this shortage for a second year in a row was not something they were expecting. “This park for example opened another pool so we are in need of more lifeguards now more than ever,” he said.

Bryce Hemmert is the Program Leader at Sun-N-Fun. “It’s been very difficult to get them in, get them trained and have a plethora of lifeguards,” he said.

Collier County increased the pay lifeguards receive to hopefully bring in more guards.

“So far our base pay has been increased by about $2.00 and then second year lifeguards also get a raise after being here for their two years,” said Rosal.

Another guard at the pool, Collin Roy, added, “it was a huge incentive, one that we were hoping for and one that we probably really needed.”

The situation is so dire, that’s not the only incentive. Hemmert said county and pool officials are doing everything they can to get more people in and get them trained as soon as possible, because if lifeguard stands aren’t filled, we would see a lot of our pools being shut down, and Sun-N-Fun in particular may not be able to open at full capacity or open at all.

While that has been some concern in the past, so far it hasn’t gotten to the point where that’s been necessary but if the shortage continues that could likely be the outcome.