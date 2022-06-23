ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Lifeguard shortage plagues SWFL pools as counties look for solutions

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzfnW_0gJAAFVn00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — There is a shortage of lifeguards nationwide.

The national lifeguard shortage started about two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing pools everywhere to shut down.

It’s a similar story to what happened with restaurants and other businesses but when things eventually opened back up, the workers simply did not return.

The American Lifeguard Association estimates the shortage impacts 1/3 of U.S. pools including some in our area.

Stefanie Lugo and her daughters live near Sun-N-Fun Lagoon in Naples. She said lifeguards are essential. “I only have 2 eyes and I have 3 girls,” said Lugo.

The first time she and her girls went to Sun-N-Fun, Lugo noticed how many guards were surrounding the pools at the lagoon and felt safe bringing her girls there to swim.

But now with a shortage of them for a second year in a row, she and other parents are concerned.

Gareth Rosal, a Lifeguard at Sun-N-Fun, said this shortage for a second year in a row was not something they were expecting. “This park for example opened another pool so we are in need of more lifeguards now more than ever,” he said.

Bryce Hemmert is the Program Leader at Sun-N-Fun. “It’s been very difficult to get them in, get them trained and have a plethora of lifeguards,” he said.

Collier County increased the pay lifeguards receive to hopefully bring in more guards.

“So far our base pay has been increased by about $2.00 and then second year lifeguards also get a raise after being here for their two years,” said Rosal.

Another guard at the pool, Collin Roy, added, “it was a huge incentive, one that we were hoping for and one that we probably really needed.”

The situation is so dire, that’s not the only incentive. Hemmert said county and pool officials are doing everything they can to get more people in and get them trained as soon as possible, because if lifeguard stands aren’t filled, we would see a lot of our pools being shut down, and Sun-N-Fun in particular may not be able to open at full capacity or open at all.

While that has been some concern in the past, so far it hasn’t gotten to the point where that’s been necessary but if the shortage continues that could likely be the outcome.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Plagues#Swfl#Sun N Fun Lagoon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy