Phoenix, AZ

Two teens caught on camera shooting at Glendale police officers

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego discusses new 'Operation Gun Crime Crackdown'. Phoenix police and other agencies just announced a new initiative to combat rising cases of gun violence around the Valley.

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
onscene.tv

Car Thieves Arrested After Pursuit | Phoenix

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."
ABC 15 News

Glendale PD: Man arrested after delivery driver found dead

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is facing charges after Glendale police say he killed a delivery driver. Just before 7:30 p.m. on. Saturday, June 11, Glendale police officers were called to the area of 61st Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a crash with an injured person. When...
AZFamily

2 young boys pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale

Protestors sprayed with tear gas at state capitol after Roe v. Wade decision. Thousands of people marched around the streets of the state capitol to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. Graphic video from witness shows tear gas used on protesters at Arizona Capitol. Updated: 3 hours...
fox40jackson.com

Arizona teens, 13 and 14, wanted to ‘murder a police officer’

Two teenage boys in Glendale, Arizona, are accused of opening fire on police officers in an unprovoked attack. Glendale authorities said Wednesday both boys, ages 13 and 14, have been booked on several felony charges including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and attempted murder. Officers were looking into...
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot...
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 24, 2022) – At least two people sustained injuries after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 10, Monday morning. The crash happened the morning of June 13th, in the area of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons unknown,...
AZFamily

Raw Video: Glendale Police arrest two teens accused of shooting at officers

A large group from a women's retreat were rescued and treated for heat-related illness Thursday afternoon on the Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain. Ketamine treatment as a mental illness therapy in a Mesa clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A Valley nurse practitioner is offering qualifying patients with depression,...
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale lawyer wins $11.75M from county

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s office has agreed to pay $11.75 million to a former inmate at the county jail for deliberately failing to protect him and ignoring his medical needs after he was assaulted by another inmate so badly he did not wake from a coma for two more than months.
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
AZFamily

Arizona wildland firefighter loses home, dogs in fire

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
ABC 15 News

Tolleson police officer pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department says an officer was injured after being pinned by a suspect in a stolen vehicle near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street Thursday afternoon. Authorities say officers located the stolen vehicle at a Circle K and when officers tried to stop the...
iheart.com

Wendy’s Customer Assaults Employee Over Unspicy Nuggets

Police in Arizona are looking for a woman that decided to take her complaints to a new level at a Wendy’s in Casa Grande. Authorities say the woman was upset that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy and pulled up to the drive-thru window to complain.
