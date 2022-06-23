How to get last-minute tickets to see Lionel Richie this Friday (6-24-22) in Atlantic City

We’re back from vacation at last and pick up where we left: Atlantic City. The drop-dead date for contract talks (basically July 1, a full month past the expiry of the collective bargaining agreement) is drawing nigh and no progress is evident. Our East Coast correspondent reports that the rank-and-file are seeking $16/hour in base pay, which is still less than the livable wage of $17.75/hour, so that’s kinda george of them. Casinos continue to whinge about how poverty-stricken they are and say pay no attention to the money being raked in from i-gaming. At this rate, a strike appears more likely than not—and just when the casinos can least afford it. Are they really willing to flush the July Fourth weekend just to make an increasingly indefensible point? Apparently so.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO