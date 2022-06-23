Phoenix officials explain new program to fight gun crime
Today... @PhoenixPolice announced a pilot-program to curb gun violence plaguing #PHX. “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” is a multi-agency, multi-faceted focused enforcement. Details in the #PHXNewsroom: https://t.co/X3Zj1UhtuD @MayorGallego @ATFHQ https://t.co/GPcP8iR5ui.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others hosted a press conference Wednesday morning to address the rise in gun violence incidents across the Valley and announced new, focused enforcement to help curb the trend: Operation Gun Crime Crackdown. “If you hear gunfire in your neighborhood, we...
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is announcing a multi-agency crackdown on gun violence in the city on Wednesday. The department will be joined by the Maricopa County Attorney, Mayor Kate Gallego, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, and the family of Emily Morgan, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Phoenix strip mall on June 4.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego discusses new 'Operation Gun Crime Crackdown'. Phoenix police and other agencies just announced a new initiative to combat rising cases of gun violence around the Valley. Searching for Daniel Robinson, commemorative event on Saturday. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Robinson was last seen leaving his worksite...
