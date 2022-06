ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Rush have qualified for a National Tournament for the first time in club history. Two of the athletes says the team will be ready. "The main thing for me is getting our team out there. Getting out there as in like Minnesota actually being a good soccer state. For us being able to make it to this national tournament. For us being able to show what we're made of and show how good we can play," says Owen Spaeth.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO