Rachel Stevens looks effortlessly glamorous in an orange satin dress

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.

And Rachel Stevens looked effortlessly glamorous as she attended the launch of her Oasis clothing range at Daphne's in London on Wednesday night.

The S Club 7 singer, 44, made sure all eyes were on her in the burnt orange satin number as she posed up a storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6WuV_0gJA9UVC00
Stunning: Rachel Stevens looked effortlessly glamorous as she attended the launch of her Oasis clothing range at Daphne's in London on Wednesday night

She looked great in the dress which featured strap detailing and off the shoulder puffy sleeves and was cinched in at the waist before falling into the skirt.

The beauty completed the look with a pair of stylish silver heels and looked in great spirits as she chatted with friends who came to the event to support her.

Rachel wore her honey tresses in perfectly styled waves over her shoulders and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3w4n_0gJA9UVC00
Beauty: The S Club 7 singer, 44, made sure all eyes were on her in the burnt orange satin number as she posed up a storm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1249Rm_0gJA9UVC00
The look: She looked great in the dress which featured strap detailing and off the shoulder puffy sleeves and was cinched in at the waist before falling into the skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGXKV_0gJA9UVC00

It comes after last month Rachel celebrated her 44th birthday in style with a fun-filled evening at the glitzy Cabaret All Stars show.

The star looked radiant in a long-sleeved cream top with a sweetheart neckline and skin-tight leather look trousers for the party in London.

The singer put on a typically polished appearance as she posed for photos at Proud Embankment where she was wowed with a sparkling birthday cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4253bT_0gJA9UVC00
Big night: The beauty completed the look with a pair of stylish silver heels and looked in great spirits as she chatted with friends who came to the event to support her

Rachel layered over a longline smart blazer and added height to her frame with a pair of metallic gold heeled sandals.

She was beaming as she opted for a glowing makeup palette with bronze eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

The former S Club 7 star was joined by Claire Sweeney, 51, who later performed at the decadent burlesque event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ti6Z_0gJA9UVC00
Proud: Rachel wore her honey tresses in perfectly styled waves over her shoulders and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look

She is the latest celebrity to lead the all-star cast of spectacular acrobatic, circus, aerial and fire breathing acts. ⁠

Claire wowed in a one-shouldered copper midi dress to pose up a storm alongside the birthday girl before her performance.

Also in attendance was the shows director Jessica Talbot-Smith and Jacqueline Leonard who joined Rachel in front of the crushed velvet curtains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpLVs_0gJA9UVC00
Pals: This Is Mothership's Gemma Rose Breger (L) and Samantha Silver (R) supported Rachel at the Rachel Stevens Summer Collection launch with Oasis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oWRH_0gJA9UVC00
Chatting: Her friends and family all enjoyed some drinks and food at the event 

Claire later took to the stage in a plunging faux fur gown teamed with a vibrant pink and blue latex corset.

The events website detailed: 'Claire is the latest celebrity to lead this all-star cast of spectacular acrobatic, circus, aerial and fire breathing acts.

'Indulge in fine dining, and choose from a decadent cocktail menu whilst you are amazed by jaw-dropping feats of death-defying skill and bewitched by our burlesque beauties.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw9US_0gJA9UVC00
Busy: She showed off her designs to her friends and family at the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sQ6j_0gJA9UVC00
Glam: We Are Twinset fashion bloggers Philippa Ross (L) and Sarah Tankel Ellis (R) turned heads in matching waistcoat suits as they supported Rachel at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HodYo_0gJA9UVC00
Posing: She snapped some fun photos with the other women at the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3Z69_0gJA9UVC00
All smiles: Rachel looked in great spirits for the event held in London

