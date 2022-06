Early Friday evening, after hearing the news, people from around the East Bay did what they often do in troubled times: they made their way to Frank Ogawa Plaza. At five o’clock, they numbered around 50. By six, they were a few hundred, spilling from the stadium seats in front of City Hall and nodding along to speeches. They came from North Berkeley, San Leandro, Union City, Uptown. Some brought their children. Some dressed in head-to-toe black. Some carried signs saying things like “Welcome to Gilead” and “Fuck Off Scrotus.”

BERKELEY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO