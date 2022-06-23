New Greenpoint Seafood on Track for Late 2022 Opening

A new seafood restaurant whose Dallas coming was first announced at the beginning of 2022 is closer to opening.

According to a recent permit filing, Greenpoint Seafood and Oyster Bar can start construction at its location in Weir’s Plaza. Coming to 3219 Knox St , suite 100, the restaurant from owner Greg Katz will occupy a space of 3,905 square feet. With an estimated cost of $345,000, construction should be completed in November 2022.

Katz, who is a South Africa native, named the restaurant for Green Point, a trendy suburb in Cape Town that hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup. When it opens, guests can expect a “modern, classic” place focused on raw oysters and other seafood. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and feature a patio and a big bar.

The menu has yet to be announced, but The Dallas Morning News reports that it will be “small, charming and comfortable.”

Katz is also the owner of Beverley’s Bistro & Bar, a sophisticated eatery on Dallas’ Fitzhugh Ave. In May 2022, he added cocktail bar and lounge, Clifton Club, to his portfolio.

