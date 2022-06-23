ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New Greenpoint Seafood on Track for Late 2022 Opening

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 2 days ago

A new seafood restaurant whose Dallas coming was first announced at the beginning of 2022 is closer to opening.

According to a recent permit filing, Greenpoint Seafood and Oyster Bar can start construction at its location in Weir’s Plaza. Coming to 3219 Knox St , suite 100, the restaurant from owner Greg Katz will occupy a space of 3,905 square feet. With an estimated cost of $345,000, construction should be completed in November 2022.

Katz, who is a South Africa native, named the restaurant for Green Point, a trendy suburb in Cape Town that hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup. When it opens, guests can expect a “modern, classic” place focused on raw oysters and other seafood. It will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and feature a patio and a big bar.

The menu has yet to be announced, but The Dallas Morning News reports that it will be “small, charming and comfortable.”

Katz is also the owner of Beverley’s Bistro & Bar, a sophisticated eatery on Dallas’ Fitzhugh Ave. In May 2022, he added cocktail bar and lounge, Clifton Club, to his portfolio.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Weir, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#New Greenpoint Seafood#Oyster Bar#Green Point#Beverley#Bistro Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
191
Followers
75
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy