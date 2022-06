A Portland woman who planned out how to steal cash from her neighbor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after her friend allegedly beat and killed the elderly man. Amanda M. Marin pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter, robbery and burglary for her role in the scheme that left Eugene C. Gora dead in a pool of blood inside his home on May 10, 2018.

