Nashville, TN

Man killed after two vehicle crash on Briley Parkway

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

A Nashville man is dead after his car was struck from behind in what a truck driver called an unavoidable wreck.

Metro Nashville Police said 74-year-old Joe D. Long died at the scene of the wreck on Briley Parkway near the Centennial Boulevard exit shortly after noon Wednesday.

Long and his two adult children were traveling north in the man's 2013 Ford Fusion at a rate of speed well below posted limits. A wood chipper truck rounded a curve on Briley Parkway and hit the sedan from behind. The truck driver told police he was unable to avoid the car.

The crash pushed the Ford onto the right shoulder and then into a ditch. Long was pinned in the car and ultimately died. His two children were able to get out of the car on their own, police said, and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the man's children told police that the car was having mechanical issues and was unable to travel faster than 15 mph at the time of the crash.

