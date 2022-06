MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fast-food restaurant manager was arrested after she allegedly shot at a customer who was unhappy about how long it was taking to get his food. According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident took place on Wednesday at a Checkers at 829 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO