HARRISBURG, June 24 – State Rep. Mike Schlossberg offered the following statement in response to today’s ruling regarding abortion by the U.S. Supreme Court. “The ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States is disappointing and frightening. It obliterates the constitutional protection for a woman to make decisions regarding her health. It sets the foundation to make contraception illegal and even opens the door to erode marriage equality. Make no mistake: the American constitutional promise of medical privacy is under attack in this country. This is not the end game. This is a starting point. And it’s why I condemn this ruling in the strongest possible terms.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO