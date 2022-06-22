Reaction to death of former NFL player, personality Tony Siragusa at 55

The Baltimore Ravens’ franchise had an incredibly brutal day on Wednesday.

First, 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson died.

Hours later, it was learned former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55.

Siragusa was a huge personality, colorful and beloved.

He had a 12-year NFL career and then went on to become a popular broadcaster with FOX Sports for many years.

Siragusa played college football at Pittsburgh and then went to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent seven seasons.

After leaving Indy, he became part of the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense. He was a Super Bowl champion with Baltimore on the team that won XXXV.