ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Reaction to death of former NFL player, personality Tony Siragusa at 55

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6aOC_0gJA6MDt00

The Baltimore Ravens’ franchise had an incredibly brutal day on Wednesday.

First, 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson died.

Hours later, it was learned former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55.

Siragusa was a huge personality, colorful and beloved.

He had a 12-year NFL career and then went on to become a popular broadcaster with FOX Sports for many years.

Siragusa played college football at Pittsburgh and then went to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent seven seasons.

After leaving Indy, he became part of the vaunted Baltimore Ravens defense. He was a Super Bowl champion with Baltimore on the team that won XXXV.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Newsome
Person
Tony Siragusa
Person
Brian Billick
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Sage Steele
Person
Ray Lewis
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Beloved former NFL star Tony Siragusa dies 'in his sleep' aged 55: Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle is the SECOND Ravens player to die this week after 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Tony Siragusa, a longtime NFL player and fan favorite, has died aged 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been made public, but Siragusa reportedly died in his sleep on Monday. 'This is a really sad...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox Sports#Ravensflock
The Spun

Ravens Star Reacts To Jaylon Ferguson's Tragic Death

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with the tragic loss of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away at the age of 26, the team confirmed this morning. Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019, and his death has shocked the NFL community. Of course, it has hit his teammates' hard as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Country
Greece
Yardbarker

Former Colts, Ravens DT Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

The NFL community lost a giant of a man and a personality on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Nick Shook of the NFL's website, former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55. The cause of his death was not immediately announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Player Dead At 26

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced heartbreaking news about pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. In a statement from the team this morning, the Ravens announced Ferguson passed away. He was just 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," a statement from the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy