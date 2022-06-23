Cowboy Kickball tournament takes over Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This year in the 2022 Special Olympics that took place in Orlando, Florida, Jared Gies and his Stepdad Rob Hampton helped represent team Nebraska on the bowling lanes. Jared a bowler on Team Nebraska was a crucial part of Team Nebraska’s success at the 2022 games. Rob, Jared’s Stepdad, explains Jared didn’t just see success in Orlando, but also in the Regional and State Competition. In both, the Regional and State Competition Jared and the entire team had to come in first through third place to qualify to compete in Orlando.

