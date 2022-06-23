Cowboy Kickball tournament takes over Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This year in the 2022 Special Olympics that took place in Orlando, Florida, Jared Gies and his Stepdad Rob Hampton helped represent team Nebraska on the bowling lanes. Jared a bowler on Team Nebraska was a crucial part of Team Nebraska’s success at the 2022 games. Rob, Jared’s Stepdad, explains Jared didn’t just see success in Orlando, but also in the Regional and State Competition. In both, the Regional and State Competition Jared and the entire team had to come in first through third place to qualify to compete in Orlando.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Casper Horseheads in a Friday match-up at Bill Wood Field by a score of 8-4. A strong performance in the first three innings powered the Plainsmen to the victory in the first of a three game series against the Horseheads.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The annual Prime Rib Dinner put on by the Lincoln County Cattlemen Association and the Downtown North Platte Association took over Bailey street between 5th and 6th Streets Tuesday night. The hugely popular dinner saw people waiting in line for more than a block both walking and in the drive-thru.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A long-standing NEBRASKAland Days tradition will not happen this year after the show’s director stepped down from her role. Executive Director David Fudge said the director had been doing the show for a number of years, but were notified six weeks ago that she was stepping down.
I was traveling and stayed overnight in North Platte. As I pulled into the motel, I noticed my car was making a strange sound. I asked the motel clerk for a recommendation and she referred me to Ellett’s Automotive on West Rodeo Avenue. I had no idea if I could continue my travel or not and was quite concerned.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days brings in big-name concerts to round off the excitement of a two-week event every summer in June. North Platte has seen a plethora of acts over the years, from Marty Robbins to Florida Georgia Line, and much more. This year, NEBRASKAland Days and the Viaero Summer Jam are presenting Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert. Mcgraw is performing Friday and Lambert is performing Saturday. Tickets are still available in General Admission and some stadium areas by going to www.nebraskalanddays.com.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The streets of North Platte will soon be safer thanks to the addition of a new K9 officer. The North Platte Police Department welcomed their new K9 officer, Briggs, to the department this week. Briggs is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd and is named after Buffalo Bill Cody's horse,...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County landmark has stood as the center of county government for a century. The Lincoln County Courthouse was built in 1922. On Wednesday afternoon, a celebration was held to mark its 100th anniversary. However, building the first courthouse was a struggle. The Union...
This advertorial is sponsored content provided by the advertiser and printed as is. Any claims, recommendations or errors are the advertiser’s own and the reader is responsible for evaluating all information contained herein. All Great Western branches in Nebraska now welcoming clients as First Interstate. Three months after joining...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is finishing NEBRASKAland Days on a high note. The chamber announced they have received a $30 million grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to develop the Hershey Rail Park project. The grant is part of...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you are planning to attend the NEBRASKAland Days concerts this weekend, the North Platte Public Transit is offering round trip shuttle service to the Wild West Arena for $10. Buses will run every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.....
A 29-year-old Thedford woman has been cited on six counts of animal cruelty after four rabbits and a python were found dead in and outside her camper in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department conducted a welfare check June 2 on the camper, which was parked in a residential area on the 1900 block of North Sheridan Street.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-There are few things more painful than the loss of a child. However, the burden is sometimes lessened by memorializing the child, creating a place to visit and remember and see. Parents of a child who passed away are feeling especially saddened after a memorial to their child...
BROKEN BOW – According to Chief Steve Scott, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 7:45 pm there was a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at 412 N 15th Avenue in Broken Bow. During the incident, several shots were fired outside of the residence. Broken Bow...
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court handed down sentences to two Broken Bow residents on Thursday, June 23. Kenneth Loucks, 44, appeared in court for allegedly violating probation. Loucks admitted to the probation violation. Judge Noakes sentenced him to 90 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, following the proposed plea agreement. He will report to jail Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m.
Comments / 0