North Platte, NE

Cowboy Kickball tournament takes over Wild West Arena

By Jon Allen
knopnews2.com
 2 days ago

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Teams gathered at the Wild West Arena to compete in the NEBRASKAland Days Cowboy Kickball tournament. The annual tradition has seen plenty of growth in...

www.knopnews2.com

knopnews2.com

Jared Gies represents North Platte at he U.S. Special Olympics and brings home 3 gold medals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This year in the 2022 Special Olympics that took place in Orlando, Florida, Jared Gies and his Stepdad Rob Hampton helped represent team Nebraska on the bowling lanes. Jared a bowler on Team Nebraska was a crucial part of Team Nebraska’s success at the 2022 games. Rob, Jared’s Stepdad, explains Jared didn’t just see success in Orlando, but also in the Regional and State Competition. In both, the Regional and State Competition Jared and the entire team had to come in first through third place to qualify to compete in Orlando.
knopnews2.com

Plainsmen defeat Casper Horseheads 8-4

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Casper Horseheads in a Friday match-up at Bill Wood Field by a score of 8-4. A strong performance in the first three innings powered the Plainsmen to the victory in the first of a three game series against the Horseheads.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Prime Rib Dinner takes over downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The annual Prime Rib Dinner put on by the Lincoln County Cattlemen Association and the Downtown North Platte Association took over Bailey street between 5th and 6th Streets Tuesday night. The hugely popular dinner saw people waiting in line for more than a block both walking and in the drive-thru.
knopnews2.com

Frontier Revue canceled for 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A long-standing NEBRASKAland Days tradition will not happen this year after the show’s director stepped down from her role. Executive Director David Fudge said the director had been doing the show for a number of years, but were notified six weeks ago that she was stepping down.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
North Platte, NE
Sports
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: A good experience in North Platte

I was traveling and stayed overnight in North Platte. As I pulled into the motel, I noticed my car was making a strange sound. I asked the motel clerk for a recommendation and she referred me to Ellett’s Automotive on West Rodeo Avenue. I had no idea if I could continue my travel or not and was quite concerned.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band bringing 56 years of hits to NEBRASKAland Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NEBRASKAland Days brings in big-name concerts to round off the excitement of a two-week event every summer in June. North Platte has seen a plethora of acts over the years, from Marty Robbins to Florida Georgia Line, and much more. This year, NEBRASKAland Days and the Viaero Summer Jam are presenting Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert. Mcgraw is performing Friday and Lambert is performing Saturday. Tickets are still available in General Admission and some stadium areas by going to www.nebraskalanddays.com.
North Platte Post

North Platte Police Dept. welcomes new K9, Briggs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The streets of North Platte will soon be safer thanks to the addition of a new K9 officer. The North Platte Police Department welcomed their new K9 officer, Briggs, to the department this week. Briggs is a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd and is named after Buffalo Bill Cody's horse,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Celebrating Lincoln County Courthouse’s 100th anniversary

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County landmark has stood as the center of county government for a century. The Lincoln County Courthouse was built in 1922. On Wednesday afternoon, a celebration was held to mark its 100th anniversary. However, building the first courthouse was a struggle. The Union...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

First Interstate Bank arrives in Nebraska after successful merger with Great Western Bank

This advertorial is sponsored content provided by the advertiser and printed as is. Any claims, recommendations or errors are the advertiser’s own and the reader is responsible for evaluating all information contained herein. All Great Western branches in Nebraska now welcoming clients as First Interstate. Three months after joining...
knopnews2.com

Chamber gets $30M economic development grant for Hershey Rail Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation is finishing NEBRASKAland Days on a high note. The chamber announced they have received a $30 million grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to develop the Hershey Rail Park project. The grant is part of...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

NP public transit to offer shuttle service for NEBRASKAland Days concerts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you are planning to attend the NEBRASKAland Days concerts this weekend, the North Platte Public Transit is offering round trip shuttle service to the Wild West Arena for $10. Buses will run every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.....
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Telegraph

Thedford woman cited for six counts of animal cruelty for 4 dead rabbits and 1 dead python found in North Platte

A 29-year-old Thedford woman has been cited on six counts of animal cruelty after four rabbits and a python were found dead in and outside her camper in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department conducted a welfare check June 2 on the camper, which was parked in a residential area on the 1900 block of North Sheridan Street.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sand Hills Express

Shots Fired in Disturbance in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW – According to Chief Steve Scott, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 7:45 pm there was a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at 412 N 15th Avenue in Broken Bow. During the incident, several shots were fired outside of the residence. Broken Bow...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Two Broken Bow Men Sentenced in District Court

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court handed down sentences to two Broken Bow residents on Thursday, June 23. Kenneth Loucks, 44, appeared in court for allegedly violating probation. Loucks admitted to the probation violation. Judge Noakes sentenced him to 90 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, following the proposed plea agreement. He will report to jail Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m.
BROKEN BOW, NE

