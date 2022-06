CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and nin others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. The youngest victim includes a 5-month-old girl.In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 20, was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening. Police said around 8:10 p.m., an unknown offender fired shots, in the 11700 block of South Princeton – striking the victim in the neck. The victim then self-transported to Roseland Hospital in critical condition. A 5-month-old girl is dead, and a 41-year-old man is wounded following a shooting in South Shore Friday evening. Around 6:45...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO