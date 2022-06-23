ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Same-day voter registration bill heads to governor

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Delaware Senate passed HS 1 for HB 25, a bill providing for same-day voter registration that includes polling places on Election Day. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk. The bill will eliminate Delaware’s...

Attorney from Pike Creek to take on embattled State Auditor McGuiness in Democratic primary

Lydia E. York is entering the Democratic primary for the office of Auditor of Accounts. York issues the following statement: “This election is important to the state of Delaware and the Democratic Party in Delaware. I believe our taxpayer dollars should be used as a catalyst for opportunity and innovation, empowering social good, rising to the challenges of the moment, and preparing for our best future using insight and care. I am running for Auditor to ensure that the Auditors office operates with a level of accountability and transparency. There is work to be done and someone has to do the work. I intend to do that work.”
News and analysis: Senate confirms Carney’s Chancery Court selection

Judicial group slams governor, Senate for not selecting Black judges. The Delaware Senate confirmed Gov. John Carney’s choice for Vice Chancellor, with a group critical of the state’s judicial selection process registering its objections. Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s votes to confirm the...
