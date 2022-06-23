Same-day voter registration bill heads to governor

Lydia E. York is entering the Democratic primary for the office of Auditor of Accounts. York issues the following statement: “This election is important to the state of Delaware and the Democratic Party in Delaware. I believe our taxpayer dollars should be used as a catalyst for opportunity and innovation, empowering social good, rising to the challenges of the moment, and preparing for our best future using insight and care. I am running for Auditor to ensure that the Auditors office operates with a level of accountability and transparency. There is work to be done and someone has to do the work. I intend to do that work.”

PIKE CREEK, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO