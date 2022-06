Few teams appear very interested in making the move for Baker Mayfield, but one notable NFC franchise is apparently still keeping an eye on the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks still have a “high level of interest” in Mayfield and would even be open to a possible contract extension, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. However, the Seahawks are still in the process of collecting information on Mayfield, and no deal appears close.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO