Bradley, IL

Local students make Bradley University's Spring 2022 Dean's List

courierpapers.com
 3 days ago

More than 1700 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2022. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. Bradley...

www.courierpapers.com

hoiabc.com

Local organizations team up with block party

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two local organizations teamed up Thursday afternoon for a block party to spread awareness about sexual health and violence prevention resources. Peoria’s House of Hope and local nonprofit Central Illinois Friends invited guests to enjoy some grub, and a wellness mobile was there to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Camp Limberlost fully returns to Lake Bloomington

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A decades-old summer tradition returned for its 92nd year of summer camp activities at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center Tuesday. Camp Limberlost, a week-long overnight camp for third and fourth graders in Bloomington-Normal’s two school districts, is taking place now until June 24th. 60 twin...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Goodwill opens new donation center in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is expanding its reach in Tazewell and Woodford counties. The non-profit held a ribbon-cutting for its new donation center in East Peoria on Tuesday. The facility is located within Spring Pointe Plaza, at 119 West Spring Creek Road. Leadership with Goodwill said the new center makes […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Excitement grows for Metamora festival

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — David Mansfield and his wife have sold their handmade products at Metamora’s Old Settlers Days festival for over 15 years. “It’s just a fun festival,” he said, “real family-oriented.”. Mansfield was just one of the many people setting up vendor booths,...
METAMORA, IL
hoiabc.com

Catholic Diocese of Peoria releases statement following Dobbs Decision, overturning of Roe

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Today, the Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. This ruling has a significant impact on the issue of abortion, which was legalized in the Roe v. Wade decision some fifty years ago. Today’s decision overturns what was previously a federal legalization of abortion and has returned the issue to individual states to decide the matter for themselves. Clearly, there is much more work to be done.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Join Peoria Parks for ‘3rd of July’ celebration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District will bring back its annual Glen Oak Park Fireworks event on July 3. All-day Sunday, take advantage of $3 admission to both the Peoria Zoo, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Zoo and PlayHouse members park for free until 5 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

All aboard for fun at Galesburg Railroad Days!

All aboard! The Galesburg Railroad Days is chugging back into town to celebrate the area’s rich railroad history. Randy Newcomb, Executive Director at the Galesburg Tourism and Visitors Bureau, made a stop at Local 4 to tell us all about the event. For more information on the Galesburg Railroad...
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Organizers expect 200,000 people for ‘Red White and Boom’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the first time in three years, tens of thousands will flock to Peoria’s Riverfront for the Fourth of July. The ‘Red White and Boom’ fireworks show will take place July Fourth at Sundown. Organizers are expecting crowds to be bigger than ever.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Ameren Illinois to host outreach event for disabled veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Ameren Illinois is giving disabled veterans the opportunity to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services. Disabled veterans will be able to partake in a community outreach event, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., June 28, at Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Dr., Peoria, where the first 100 attendees will receive a free Ameren Illinois storm preparedness kit.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator's 4th of July Celebration 2022

96.5 the Wolf proudly presents an amazing night of country music at this year's Streator 4th of July celebration, and we're thrilled to broadcast the soundtrack for the fantastic fireworks finale!. 96.5 the Wolf presents The LACS along with Confederate Railroad!!
STREATOR, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meat & Greet (Part II) @: Raber Packing Company

Raber Packing Company is an iconic Peoria business. They’ve been in operation since 1954 and a lot of us remember going there as kids and getting a free hot dog! I have many Saturday morning memories from the past of my dad saying he was going to Raber’s and begging to go along to get a free cold hot dog!
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

McLean County mother remains unfit to stand trial

McLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A McLean County mother who was deemed unfit to stand trial in march remains unfit. Kimberlee Burton is charged with concealing the death of her 7-month-old daughter, Zaraz Walker. Her next hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30. Copyright 2022...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

One of the Peoria Zoo’s largest animals has a new home

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Zoo’s Burmese python named Louise moved into her new home. According to the zoo’s director Yvonne Strode “The new exhibit gives her more space to explore and a few more amenities.”. Louise can now enjoy her new pool, where...
PEORIA, IL
Whiskey Riff

Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind

When the duck hunters become the “sitting ducks” themselves… It’s no secret that storms seem to be rising in the lately. Whether it’s devastating tornadoes, destructive hurricanes, storms, droughts, wildfires… Mother Nature just seems to be angry. And while there are always crazy videos from any storm, I don’t think I’ve seen one like this. A few years back, a group of Illinois duck hunters got a front-row seat to a tornado near Havana, Illinois. According to NBC 25 News, Jace […] The post Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to crash at Mcdonald’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday. According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Open for Business: Metamora shop owners working to support other small businesses

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tina Wilson and her husband, Keith are reinvesting in the place they call home. “We were looking for a place to retire that had a small community, had a square-like feel to it, outdoor market,” said Wilson. “We then decided, ‘Well if we want that look and feel, why don’t we just create it right here in our hometown?’”
METAMORA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington's mayor talks about redistricting, street renaming, and the anniversary of historic flooding

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe appeared on WGLT's Sound Ideas on Wednesday to discuss redrawing the city's ward map, honorary street renamings, and the one-year anniversary of historic flooding in the city. Redistricting. Mwilambwe said city council wards will need significant adjustments during redistricting, noting that Ward 8, which takes in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria grocery store lowers gas prices during ‘Fuel Frenzy’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Pain at the pump took a brief pause Friday as a local grocery store brought its fuel prices down nearly 70 cents. For a couple of hours, HyVee of Peoria welcomed drivers to fill up for $4.61 a gallon. The store manager said they went as low as they could go on the price.
PEORIA, IL

