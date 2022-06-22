ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinaw, IL

Central College students named to Dean's List for Spring 2022

 3 days ago

More than 330 students were named to the Central College dean's list for Spring 2022. The honor is...

ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman receives 30-year service award from Gov. Kim Reynolds

OTTUMWA, Iowa — On June 8, the board president for Wapello County Conservation, Marsha Parker, was awarded with a 30-year service award during the governor's Volunteer Awards Ceremony. Parker been with the organization for 32 years and said she never expected to get an award like this, especially from...
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Field & Stream

Video: Iowa Angler Boats 71-Pound Flathead Catfish

A 71.6-pound flathead catfish caught in Iowa during Father’s Day weekend won’t break the long-standing state record for the species, but it did set a new personal best for angler Greg Sieck, who boated the monster fish near Des Moines using a trotline method known as bank-poling. Sieck recorded the catch-and-release outing and posted it to his YouTube channel Outdoor X Media.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Airport Expected Today

The Iowa Supreme Court has announced they will release their decision for Site A Landowners v. South Central Regional Airport Agency today. In January, the court heard oral arguments about litigation involving the validity of a 28E agreement between Mahaska County and the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa over the creation of a regional airport between the two communities.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Large Hail Reported During Saturday Morning Warnings

A pair of severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning brought large hail to Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from 7 to 8:15 a.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion Counties, with six staff members contributing to coverage and reports from Weatheology meteorologists. The National Weather Service received reports of ping pong ball and golf ball sized hail in Madison and Warren Counties. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way.
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines allegedly molested step-daughter for seven years

A West Des Moines man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing his step-daughter for half her life. Dimas Ernesto Mendez Mayorga, 34, of 4213 Plymouth Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred between August 2014 and April 2022 in the 9000...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Two Teenagers are Reported Injured in a Two Vehicle Accident on U.S. Highway 30 Near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County

The teenagers suffered undisclosed injuries on Thursday as a result of a two vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. Highway 30 near the Meskwaki Settlement in Tama County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by 18-year-old Tremain Orange of Tama was traveling west on Highway 30 when the driver lost control an entered the median where the vehicle struck the front end of a state D-O-T vehicle.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Car crashes into Mexican restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. […]
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA

