CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mount Carmel High School in the Woodlawn neighborhood is considering going co-ed, after nearly one and a quarter centuries as an all-boys' school. Mount Carmel, at 6410 S. Dante Ave., will make a decision in August on whether to begin admitting girls beginning in the fall of 2023. The leaders of the school have invited the wider school community to weigh in on the issue. The mostly lay board of directors of the school, and board of members composed of Carmelite Roman Catholic priests and brothers, will meet separately to make a final decision on Aug. 9...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO