Annalisa Perea, who ran away with the Fresno City Council District 1 race in a 4-candidate field, is no stranger to politics. She canvassed the district for her father and brother, former councilmembers Henry R. and Henry T. Perea. Her father went on to serve on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, while her brother was elected to the state Assembly.

FRESNO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO