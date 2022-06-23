Councilmember Sean Loloee to provide proof of residency history to Sacramento City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Councilmember Sean Loloee will provide city administration with information regarding where he has lived in the last few years after questions about whether he lives in his district were brought up in multiple reports from The Sacramento Bee .

Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement after Tuesday’s council meeting saying, in part, “I have asked, and councilmember Loloee has agreed, to provide me, the city manager, and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in.”

Loloee, a first-term councilmember, represents District 2 , a largely low-income area in North Sacramento, after being elected in 2020.

Reports from The Sacramento Bee allege that Loloee may not actually live at the house where he is registered to vote, and that Loloee may have been sworn in at a house that his wife owns in an affluent neighborhood in Granite Bay, a house that is miles away from District 2 and that is located in another county.

A FOX40 team showed up to the North Sacramento house where Loloee is registered to vote, but no one answered the door.

The Bee’s reporting includes statements from a supposed resident of that house who identified himself as a tenant of Loloee’s.

A man that lives in a house nearby told FOX40 that “a Mexican guy” lives in the house that Loloee lists as his primary residence.

The man said that he has lived in the area for 15 years and that he did not want to be identified by name.

Sacramento requires city council candidates to maintain residency in their respective districts throughout their term. Loloee’s term lasts until 2024.

Mayor Steinberg’s statement said “Councilmember Loloee has agreed that this information will be presented publicly at City Council. I appreciate his cooperation. Transparency is vital to maintaining public trust.”

