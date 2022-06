LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Imagine for a moment a flood where the water was so powerful that it caused cemeteries to give up their dead. Hundreds of them moved into unsuspecting neighborhoods where people had no idea the dead were returning. It would be like a scene from a horror movie. But unfortunately, this wasn't a movie: It was a tragic reality for some Pennsylvanians living along the Susquehanna River in the summer of 1972.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO