LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Gas prices have been rising significantly over the last year and the impact on companies that deliver is even greater. Vito Carcioppolo is the owner of JoJo’s pizza. He said that since 2020, every dollar that they used to spend on products, they now have to spend $3 for the same thing today. He said that more people are getting food delivered than in the past.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO