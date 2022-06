HASTINGS, Fla. – A 16-year-old St. Augustine boy who was riding a bicycle is in serious condition following a collision with a car Wednesday morning in Hastings. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the boy was riding his bike shortly before 8 a.m. on State Road 207 when he made a sudden lane change into the path of a car.

HASTINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO