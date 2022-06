Formal charges are pending in Osage County after a law enforcement incident with a man said to be “in crisis” this week. Osage City Police Chief Fred Nech says an officer responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of North 12th shortly before 8 pm Wednesday. The officer tried to calm the situation, but the man allegedly grabbed a knife — forcing the officer to try to restrain the man from harming himself and the officer. Nech says the officer used his Taser after initial efforts failed.

OSAGE CITY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO