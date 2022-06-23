ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika woman hit and killed by vehicle along Pepperell Parkway

 2 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic accident claims the life of an Opelika woman who was hit by a vehicle Wednesday around 4:08 PM along Pepperell Parkway.

Lee County Coroner Gene Manning says 59-year-old Annette Shiver died at East Alabama Medical Center from multiple injuries sustained when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver remained on the scene.

Manning says, according to her family, Shiver lived in the area and would walk to a nearby store almost every day to get items she needed, and that’s why she was crossing the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

