Kansas City, MO

Royals' Salvador Perez: Awaiting MRI results

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Perez (thumb), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, is awaiting the results...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: First extra-base hit

Montero went 1-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Marlins. Montero picked up his first start since being recalled June 21, playing first base and hitting eighth. He led off the sixth inning with a double -- the first extra-base hit of his big-league career -- but was ultimately stranded there. Montero appears to be stuck occupying a small-side platoon role, as all four of his starts this season have come with a southpaw on the mound.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits due to knee issue

Buxton did not play in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to knee soreness, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Wolfson reports Buxton's knee flared up and has been an issue for a while. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game the center fielder wanted to play Wednesday but couldn't move around well enough to be available, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. It's not yet clear if Buxton will be able to take the field for Thursday's series finale against the Guardians.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Summoned from minors

The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Yunior Marte: Called up by San Francisco

Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Marte was last in the majors for one day in mid-May, and he'll rejoin the big-league club ahead of Friday's matchup with the Reds. The right-hander has given up eight earned runs over 9.1 innings for the Giants this year, but he's pitched well for Sacramento with a 3.57 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Requires Tommy John surgery

Roberts (shoulder) will require season-ending Tommy John surgery after sustaining a right elbow injury during his rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Roberts had been on the injured list since the beginning of May due to right shoulder inflammation, but he finally appeared...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Exits with apparent left arm injury

France was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the fifth inning due to an apparent left arm injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. France's arm was run into while covering first base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and he appeared to be in considerable pain while remaining down for several minutes following the collision. He went 0-for-2 prior to his departure, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to begin the Mariners' weekend series against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Serving as designated hitter

Abreu (leg) is starting Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. Abreu is dealing with leg soreness after he went 2-for-6 with a run and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday. He's slashed .324/.410/.588 with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs over the last eight games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Knocks in two Wednesday

Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Exits following collision

Mendick was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the second inning due to an apparent right leg injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old collided with Adam Haseley while chasing down a foul ball and was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. Mendick had crossed the plate in each of the 10 games leading up to Wednesday's matchup, and he slashed .275/.356/.500 with two homers, a triple, a double, 12 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base during that time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's series opener against Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Foster Griffin: Promoted by Kansas City

Griffin was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. It will be Griffin's third time in the majors this season, though both of his previous two stints lasted only a couple days each. He's given up four earned runs over 2.2 innings for the Royals but has been lights out at Triple-A with a 1.52 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB across 23.2 frames.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Clear of injury

Stowers (ribs) returned to the lineup for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Stowers went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's contest. Given his quick return to action and the fact he played the full game in center field, the 24-year-old outfielder can be considered fully healthy after missing just one game.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to 60-day IL

Tampa Bay transferred Margot (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction confirms what was already feared when Margot was carted off the field in Monday's loss to the Yankees: that the 27-year-old outfielder will be headed for an extended absence. The Rays are still classifying Margot's injury as a right knee sprain, with the tear presumably being of the second- or third-degree variety since he's now set to miss at least two months. While Margot is on the shelf, rookie Josh Lowe should have a clearer runway to a near-everyday role in the Tampa Bay outfield.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge salary arbitration: Yankees settle 2022 contract with star outfielder before hearing, per report

Thursday night, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge led his team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Houston Astros with a walk-off single in the ninth inning (NYY 7, HOU 6). Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying three-run home run and Judge won it with the single to cap off the four-run ninth inning comeback. New York is an MLB best 52-18 this season.
HOUSTON, TX

