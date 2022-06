LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GofundMe has raised more than $13,000 so far, to help with hospital expenses for 2 men who were assaulted in downtown Lexington, Sunday. According to the GoFundMe, one of the men, Logan Parsons, was beaten so badly that his injuries were life threatening and he had to undergo brain surgery.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO