ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

Leckerling earns NBTA recertification in civil trial law

vermontbiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney E William Leckerling, director of the Charlotte law firm Lisman Leckerling(link is external), has successfully achieved recertification as a civil trial advocate with the National Board of...

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

UVM gets $5.5 million to launch integrative health center

Integrative Health Center to Bring Innovation, Greater Accessibility, and Higher Quality of Life to Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont announced a broad, new initiative today that will deliver innovative, transdisciplinary, evidence-based healthcare practices to our region. Funded by a $5.5 million grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation, the Osher Center for Integrative Health at UVM will dramatically advance whole patient care, research, education, and health policy centered on treatments that incorporate proven methods from a variety of fields complementing allopathic (conventional) medicine.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont FEED’s Farm to School Institute expands to five more states

To Adapt the Institute Model to Strengthen Their Communities. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont FEED(link is external) will expand its Northeast Farm to School Institute(link is external) nationwide for the first time this year, supporting teams from Arkansas, Nebraska, Connecticut, Oregon, and Washington as they adopt a Vermont-born model to strengthen school communities in their states.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

REGISTRATION just OPENED to exhibit at the 2022 MADE in VERMONT Marketplace on October 1-3

October 1 - 2, 2022. The Made in Vermont Marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity for Vermont companies to showcase their Made in Vermont products to an audience of thousands of prospective customers in one weekend. The trade show is dedicated to promoting the great variety of Vermont-made products . . . from furniture, specialty foods, clothing, wines and so much more! Only Vermont based companies that make their products in Vermont are eligible to exhibit.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VTF&W provides new Streambank Management Area maps

VTF&W photo by Levi Brown: A map of the Wells River Streambank Management Area(link is external) in Newbury is one of more than 200 newly created maps of streambank areas that provide public access for perpetuity. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing new maps on...
NEWBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy